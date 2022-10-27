Not Available

Town & Country

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

New Line Cinema

Porter Stoddard is a well-known New York architect who is at a crossroads... a nexus where twists and turns lead to myriad missteps some with his wife Ellie, others with longtime friends Mona and her husband Griffin. Deciding which direction to take often leads to unexpected encounters with hilarious consequences.

Cast

Warren BeattyPorter Stoddard
Diane KeatonEllie Stoddard
Goldie HawnMona Morris
Garry ShandlingGriffin Morris
Andie MacDowellEugenie Clayborne
Nastassja KinskiAlex

