Toy Story 2

During a garage sale Andy’s mother sells some of Andy’s old things including his favorite toy Woody to a collector. Buzz Lightyear and the other toys begin a reckless mission to save their friend. The sequel to the revolutionary computer animated feature film Toy Story.
|Tom Hanks
|Woody (voice)
|Tim Allen
|Buzz Lightyear (voice)
|Kelsey Grammer
|Stinky Pete the Prospector (voice)
|Joan Cusack
|Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl (voice)
|Don Rickles
|Mr. Potato Head (voice)
|Jim Varney
|Slinky Dog (voice)
