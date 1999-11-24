1999

Toy Story 2

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Release Date

November 24th, 1999

Studio

Pixar

During a garage sale Andy’s mother sells some of Andy’s old things including his favorite toy Woody to a collector. Buzz Lightyear and the other toys begin a reckless mission to save their friend. The sequel to the revolutionary computer animated feature film Toy Story.

Cast

Tom HanksWoody (voice)
Tim AllenBuzz Lightyear (voice)
Kelsey GrammerStinky Pete the Prospector (voice)
Joan CusackJessie the Yodeling Cowgirl (voice)
Don RicklesMr. Potato Head (voice)
Jim VarneySlinky Dog (voice)

