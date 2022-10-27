Not Available

Toy Story of Terror!

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pixar

What starts out as a fun road trip for the Toy Story gang takes an unexpected turn for the worse when the trip detours to a roadside motel. After one of the toys goes missing, the others find themselves caught up in a mysterious sequence of events that must be solved before they all suffer the same fate in this Toy Story of Terror.

Cast

Tom HanksWoody
Tim AllenBuzz Lightyear
Kristen SchaalTrixie
Carl WeathersCombat Carl / Combat Carl Jr.
Wallace ShawnRex
Timothy DaltonMr. Pricklepants

