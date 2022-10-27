What starts out as a fun road trip for the Toy Story gang takes an unexpected turn for the worse when the trip detours to a roadside motel. After one of the toys goes missing, the others find themselves caught up in a mysterious sequence of events that must be solved before they all suffer the same fate in this Toy Story of Terror.
|Tom Hanks
|Woody
|Tim Allen
|Buzz Lightyear
|Kristen Schaal
|Trixie
|Carl Weathers
|Combat Carl / Combat Carl Jr.
|Wallace Shawn
|Rex
|Timothy Dalton
|Mr. Pricklepants
