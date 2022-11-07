Toys Are Us: A Revolution in Plastic

Get a glimpse of the fascinating world of designer vinyl toys, featuring interviews with some of the most creative pop culture artists working today who specialize in producing distinctive vinyl figures, often for die-hard adult collectors. This documentary features luminaries in the popular field such as Frank Kozik, Patrick Ma, Tara McPherson and others, and was filmed on location at their studios and at Comic Con International 2006.
|Nathan Jurevicius
|Aurelio Voltaire
|Himself
