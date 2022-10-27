Toys in the Attic

In an attic full of discarded junk, a pretty doll called Buttercup lives in an old trunk together with her friends, the marionette Prince Charming, lazy Teddy Bear and the plasticine creature Schubert. When Buttercup is snatched and taken off to the Land of Evil, her pals set out to rescue her.
|Jiří Lábus
|Hlava / vládce Říše zla
|Ivan Trojan
|skřítek Šubrt
|Vladimír Javorský
|rytíř Krasoň
|Barbora Hrzánová
|myška Sklodowská
|Naďa Konvalinková
|služebná Růženka
|Petr Nárožný
|kocour Baron
