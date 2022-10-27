Not Available

Toys in the Attic

  • Thriller
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In an attic full of discarded junk, a pretty doll called Buttercup lives in an old trunk together with her friends, the marionette Prince Charming, lazy Teddy Bear and the plasticine creature Schubert. When Buttercup is snatched and taken off to the Land of Evil, her pals set out to rescue her.

Cast

Jiří LábusHlava / vládce Říše zla
Ivan Trojanskřítek Šubrt
Vladimír Javorskýrytíř Krasoň
Barbora Hrzánovámyška Sklodowská
Naďa Konvalinkováslužebná Růženka
Petr Nárožnýkocour Baron

