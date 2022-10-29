Trace Adkins Live Country!

Not Available

Trace Adkins’ trademark baritone has powered countless hits to the top of the charts and sold over 10 million albums, cumulatively. His hit list includes “You're Gonna Miss This, ” “Ladies Love Country Boys, ” “Songs About Me, ” “Every Light In The House, ” “Chrome, ” and “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” to name a few. The Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry is a TV personality, actor, author, spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Program and the American Red Cross, for whom he raised over $1. 5 million dollars as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. In recent years, Adkins has performed seven USO Tours. Join Trace Adkins as he turns The Paramount in Huntington, NY into a downright honky tonk with his high-octane hit list.