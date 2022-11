Not Available

Crossing over from country to rock and back again with ease, Nashville artist Trace Adkins stars in six more videos that span his career. The hits include the autobiographical "Songs About Me" and the working-class hero tune "Rough & Ready." Rounding out the collection are the power ballads "Help Me Understand" and "The Rest of Mine," the breakup story "Lonely Won't Leave Me Alone" and the long-distance love affair of "There's a Girl in Texas."