Trade Routes

Set against an Eastern European nation's election, in a country that was the most notorious communist dictatorship, the film charts the paths of five characters; An aging CIA officer; A young attractive economic advisor; The ambitious Bulgarian Prime Minister's chief of staff; An American political consultant; and a retired member of the Bulgarian Communist State Police. These five character destinies intertwine in the weeks leading up to the elections in a fledgling democracy.
|William Hope
|Marcus 'Marc' Richter
|Teodora Duhovnikova
|Lina Lindy Hamilton
|Alice Patten
|Sarah
View Full Cast >