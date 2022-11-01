Not Available

Trade Routes

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Set against an Eastern European nation's election, in a country that was the most notorious communist dictatorship, the film charts the paths of five characters; An aging CIA officer; A young attractive economic advisor; The ambitious Bulgarian Prime Minister's chief of staff; An American political consultant; and a retired member of the Bulgarian Communist State Police. These five character destinies intertwine in the weeks leading up to the elections in a fledgling democracy.

Cast

William HopeMarcus 'Marc' Richter
Teodora DuhovnikovaLina Lindy Hamilton
Alice PattenSarah

View Full Cast >

Images