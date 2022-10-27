Traficantes de pánico

A band of thugs belonging to an organized crime family assaults several casinos at the same time creating death and panic in their wake. As they flee the scenes of their crimes police begin to close in on them, so they quickly hide themselves in a villa owned by a wealthy industrialist taking him and his family hostage.
|Stuart Whitman
|The Inspector
|Francisco Rabal
|William Lombard
|Marisa Mell
|Kim Lombard
|Gianni Macchia
|Franco
|Antonella Interlenghi
|Lisa
|Hugo Stiglitz
|Captain Sylvester
