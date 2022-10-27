Not Available

Traficantes de pánico

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Herald Films

A band of thugs belonging to an organized crime family assaults several casinos at the same time creating death and panic in their wake. As they flee the scenes of their crimes police begin to close in on them, so they quickly hide themselves in a villa owned by a wealthy industrialist taking him and his family hostage.

Cast

Stuart WhitmanThe Inspector
Francisco RabalWilliam Lombard
Marisa MellKim Lombard
Gianni MacchiaFranco
Antonella InterlenghiLisa
Hugo StiglitzCaptain Sylvester

View Full Cast >

Images