1982

Trail of the Pink Panther

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 16th, 1982

Studio

Titan Productions

The Pink Panther diamond is stolen once again from Lugash and the authorities call in Chief Inspector Clouseau from France. His plane disappears en-route. This time, famous French TV reporter Marie Jouvet sets out to solve the mystery and starts to interview everybody connected to Clouseau.

Cast

Peter SellersChef Inspektor Jacques Clouseau
David NivenSir Charles Litton
Herbert LomChef Inspektor Charles Dreyfus
Richard MulliganClouseau's Father
Joanna LumleyMarie Jouvet
CapucineLady Simone Litton

