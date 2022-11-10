Trail of the Pink Panther

The Pink Panther diamond is stolen once again from Lugash and the authorities call in Chief Inspector Clouseau from France. His plane disappears en-route. This time, famous French TV reporter Marie Jouvet sets out to solve the mystery and starts to interview everybody connected to Clouseau.
|Peter Sellers
|Chef Inspektor Jacques Clouseau
|David Niven
|Sir Charles Litton
|Herbert Lom
|Chef Inspektor Charles Dreyfus
|Richard Mulligan
|Clouseau's Father
|Joanna Lumley
|Marie Jouvet
|Capucine
|Lady Simone Litton
