Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Trailer Park Productions

Ricky, Julian and Bubbles are about to get out of jail, and this time, Julian vows to go straight, even open a legit business. Soon the Boys will all be rich. At least that's what they've told the parole board. But when they arrive back at the park, they find it's not the same old Sunnyvale - and it's not the same old Jim Lahey, Trailer Park Supervisor.

Cast

Robb WellsRicky
Mike SmithBubbles
John DunsworthJim Lahey
Lucy DecoutereLucy
Patrick RoachRandy
Jonathan TorrensJ-Roc

Images