Trailer Park Boys: The Movie

Set in a separate storyline not related to the "Trailer Park Boys" Television show, but with the same lovable characters. The boys get arrested for robbing an ATM machine and spend 18 months in jail. When the get out, they decide to pull off "The Big Dirty" which is to steal a large amount of coins because they are untraceable and quit their life of crime forever
|John Paul Tremblay
|Julian
|Mike Smith
|Bubbles
|Lucy Decoutere
|Lucy
|Lydia Lawson-Baird
|Trinity
|Cory Bowles
|Cory
|Patrick Roach
|Patrick Lewis
