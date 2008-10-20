2008

Trailer Park of Terror

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 20th, 2008

Studio

Trailer Park Partners

Based on the Imperium Comics series, Trailer Park of Terror. Six troubled high school students and their chaperon, an optimistic youth ministries Pastor, return from an outdoor character building retreat in the mountains. During a raging storm, their bus crashes, hopelessly stranding them in the middle of the Trucker's Triangle, a forgotten locus of consummate evil in the middle of nowhere.

Cast

Nichole HiltzNorma
Ryan CarnesAlex
Trace AdkinsThe Man
Priscilla BarnesJean
Stefanie BlackTiffany
Jeanette BroxBridget

