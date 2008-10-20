Based on the Imperium Comics series, Trailer Park of Terror. Six troubled high school students and their chaperon, an optimistic youth ministries Pastor, return from an outdoor character building retreat in the mountains. During a raging storm, their bus crashes, hopelessly stranding them in the middle of the Trucker's Triangle, a forgotten locus of consummate evil in the middle of nowhere.
|Nichole Hiltz
|Norma
|Ryan Carnes
|Alex
|Trace Adkins
|The Man
|Priscilla Barnes
|Jean
|Stefanie Black
|Tiffany
|Jeanette Brox
|Bridget
