Drink in some of the world's most treasured landmarks as you bask in the sun-baked splendor of ancient Egypt. Relaxing, meditative music accompanies scenes of Egypt's vast deserts, the Nile's tranquil waters and the magnificence of the Pyramids to take you on a journey away from stress. Two alternate music tracks, "Pharaoh: The Miracle of Egypt" and "The Sound of Mysteries," allow you to customize your experience.