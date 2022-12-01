Transfixed Vol. Five

Not Available

Natalie Mars' no stranger to attention, but when she saw the gorgeous Cadence Lux approaching her, she knew this was different. Their chemistry was instantaneous, so she didn't hesitate to give her, her number when she asked. As Cadence moved away to rejoin her friends, Natalie was already eager to see more of the alluring angel with the shapely ass. Every slow yet professional touch from her sexy doctor makes Khloe Kay heart pound louder. She's sure that her racing vitals must give her away, but Dr. Williams doesn't mock her for it. She was 18 once, too, so she knows what the young woman is dealing with. Jessica Fox is tickled pink when her sweet girlfriend, Lena Kelly, arrives at her door with a bouquet of flowers. She's then whisked away in Lena's car for a romantic surprise, which has her heart pounding with anticipation. Although Jessica tries to get Lena to spill the beans, her beautiful lips are sealed.