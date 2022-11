Not Available

Nike's groundbreaking media campaign for the Air 180 included a series of TV advertisements created by Industrial Light & Magic and directed by cinematographer Caleb Deschanel, animator Guido Manuli, art director Eiko Ishioka and David Cronenberg. In Cronenberg's otherworldy "Transformations," an insectoid creature inside a giant, egg-shaped pod is transformed into a human by the magic of a Nike shoe.