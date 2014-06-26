Transformers: Age of Extinction

As humanity picks up the pieces, following the conclusion of "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," Autobots and Decepticons have all but vanished from the face of the planet. However, a group of powerful, ingenious businessman and scientists attempt to learn from past Transformer incursions and push the boundaries of technology beyond what they can control - all while an ancient, powerful Transformer menace sets Earth in his cross-hairs.
|Mark Wahlberg
|Cade Yeager
|Stanley Tucci
|Joshua
|Nicola Peltz
|Tessa Yeager
|Jack Reynor
|Shane
|Li Bingbing
|Su Yueming
|Frank Welker
|Galvatron (voice)
