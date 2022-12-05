Transmigration

Not Available

Curtis, an American looking for an escape to a foreign land, joins his estranged Brazilian biologist brother Francis on a spontaneous journey to find a rare jungle beetle in the Amazon. While hiking, Curtis is bitten by a snake. As he enters a venom induced hallucinogenic dream the two brothers are captured as slaves by a fantasy tribe of Amazonian women, and given to the tribal queen. With the aid of another slave, Curtis must plot a rescue of Francis and their escape, unless he finds his new situation better than the life he left behind.