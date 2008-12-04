Transporter 3

Frank Martin puts the driving gloves on to deliver Valentina, the kidnapped daughter of a Ukranian government official, from Marseilles to Odessa on the Black Sea. En route, he has to contend with thugs who want to intercept Valentina's safe delivery and not let his personal feelings get in the way of his dangerous objective.
|Jason Statham
|Frank Martin
|François Berléand
|Inspector Tarconi
|Natalya Rudakova
|Valentina Vasilev
|Robert Knepper
|Johnson
|David Atrakchi
|Malcom Manville
|Alex Kobold
|Leonid's Aide
