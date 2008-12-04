2008

Transporter 3

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 4th, 2008

Studio

Grive Productions

Frank Martin puts the driving gloves on to deliver Valentina, the kidnapped daughter of a Ukranian government official, from Marseilles to Odessa on the Black Sea. En route, he has to contend with thugs who want to intercept Valentina's safe delivery and not let his personal feelings get in the way of his dangerous objective.

Cast

Jason StathamFrank Martin
François BerléandInspector Tarconi
Natalya RudakovaValentina Vasilev
Robert KnepperJohnson
David AtrakchiMalcom Manville
Alex KoboldLeonid's Aide

