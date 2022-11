Not Available

The stage of a vaudeville theatre. A lady in evening costume is performing on a trapeze. Two Rubes are seated in a box. The lady begins to disrobe, and here the fun commences. As she removes her garments one by one and throws them at our rural friends, they begin going through antics, which to say the least, are highly amusing. When the stockings come off, the climax takes place. The Rubes jump from their seats and make things lively for a short time in the theatre.