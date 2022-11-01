Trapped in Katrina

Not Available

Ignoring warnings to stay away, Hilton and Amelia, a New Orleans couple displaced by Hurricane Katrina, decided to return to the Big Easy and see their destroyed home first hand. Upon arrival, they quickly realize that things will never be the same. Everything they owned and the life they once lived is gone and when their car breaks down they find themselves trapped in a desolate wasteland. With cell service down and no help for miles tensions begin to rise and ultimately the couple turns on each other.