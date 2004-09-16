2004

Trauma

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 16th, 2004

Studio

Not Available

Awaking from a coma to discover his wife has been killed in a car accident, Ben's world may as well have come to an end. A few weeks later, Ben's out of hospital and, attempting to start a new life, he moves home and is befriended by a beautiful young neighbour Charlotte. His life may be turning around but all is not what it seems and, haunted by visions of his dead wife, Ben starts to lose his grip on reality.

Cast

Mena SuvariCharlotte
Naomie HarrisElisa
Sean HarrisRoland
Neil EdmondMills
Kenneth CranhamDC Jackson
Martin HancockEmery Jones

