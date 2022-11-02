Travel Beyond the Three Seas

This first co-production of the Soviet and Indian cinematographers is dedicated to the Tver merchant Afanasy Nikitin who in 1466-1472 blazed the trade way from Europe to India. The film is based on Nikitin’s travel notes. Starring in the film are popular Russian actor Oleg Strizhenov and India’s 1950s movie star Nargis.
|Oleg Strizhenov
|Afanasiy Nikitin
|Padmini
|Court Dancer Lakshmi
|Prithviraj Kapoor
|Grand Vizier Mahmud Gavan
|Manmohan Krishna
|Champa's Father
|P. Jairaj
|Ambassador Hassan Bek Shirvan
|Achala Sachdev
|Champa's Mother
