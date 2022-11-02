1957

Travel Beyond the Three Seas

  • Adventure
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 9th, 1957

Studio

Naya Sansar

This first co-production of the Soviet and Indian cinematographers is dedicated to the Tver merchant Afanasy Nikitin who in 1466-1472 blazed the trade way from Europe to India. The film is based on Nikitin’s travel notes. Starring in the film are popular Russian actor Oleg Strizhenov and India’s 1950s movie star Nargis.

Cast

Oleg StrizhenovAfanasiy Nikitin
PadminiCourt Dancer Lakshmi
Prithviraj KapoorGrand Vizier Mahmud Gavan
Manmohan KrishnaChampa's Father
P. JairajAmbassador Hassan Bek Shirvan
Achala SachdevChampa's Mother

