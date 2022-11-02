Traveling Saleslady

In this comedy, a toothpaste magnate's mischievous daughter, tired of her father's traditional ways of conducting business, joins forces with her father's rival and a crazy inventor. Together they create "Cocktail Toothpaste." The new concoction tastes like whiskey in the morning, a martini at suppertime, and champagne at night.
|Joan Blondell
|Angela Twitchell
|Glenda Farrell
|Claudette
|William Gargan
|Pat O'Connor
|Hugh Herbert
|Elmer
|Grant Mitchell
|Rufus Twitchell
|Al Shean
|Schmidt
