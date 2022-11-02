Not Available

Traveling Saleslady

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

In this comedy, a toothpaste magnate's mischievous daughter, tired of her father's traditional ways of conducting business, joins forces with her father's rival and a crazy inventor. Together they create "Cocktail Toothpaste." The new concoction tastes like whiskey in the morning, a martini at suppertime, and champagne at night.

Cast

Joan BlondellAngela Twitchell
Glenda FarrellClaudette
William GarganPat O'Connor
Hugh HerbertElmer
Grant MitchellRufus Twitchell
Al SheanSchmidt

