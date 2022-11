Not Available

With their tuneful mix of 1970s-inspired singer/songwriter rock and emotive modern pop of the Jeff Buckley/Radiohead variety, Glasgow's Travis have become one of the preeminent ambassadors of the latter-day Britpop sound. SINGLES ably compiles Travis's finest moments--from their 1997 debut to their 2003 album 12 MEMORIES--with a collection of music videos, live performance clips, band interviews, short making-of featurettes, and behind-the-scenes tour footage.