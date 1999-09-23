1999

Treehouse Hostage

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 23rd, 1999

Studio

Not Available

Timmy Taylor and his two friends, Stevie and Buddy capture escaped convict Carl Banks (Jim Varney) and hold him hostage in their treehouse over the weekend so that Timmy can use Carl as his current event project at school on Monday. The boys then find that Carl is mixed up in a counterfeiting ring that could spell trouble for them too.

Cast

Jim VarneyCarl Banks
Todd BosleyStevie
Mark MosesRick Taylor
Joey ZimmermanTimmy Taylor
Kristopher KachurakBuddy
Debby BooneBeth Tayor

View Full Cast >

Images