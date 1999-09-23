Treehouse Hostage

Timmy Taylor and his two friends, Stevie and Buddy capture escaped convict Carl Banks (Jim Varney) and hold him hostage in their treehouse over the weekend so that Timmy can use Carl as his current event project at school on Monday. The boys then find that Carl is mixed up in a counterfeiting ring that could spell trouble for them too.
|Jim Varney
|Carl Banks
|Todd Bosley
|Stevie
|Mark Moses
|Rick Taylor
|Joey Zimmerman
|Timmy Taylor
|Kristopher Kachurak
|Buddy
|Debby Boone
|Beth Tayor
