1996

Trees Lounge

  • Comedy
  • Drama

October 10th, 1996

Addis Wechsler Pictures

Tommy has lost his job, his love and his life. He lives in a small apartment above the Trees Lounge, a bar which he frequents along with a few other regulars without lives. He gets a job driving an ice cream truck and ends up getting involved with the seventeen year old niece of his ex-girlfriend. This gets him into serious trouble with her father.

Cast

Chloë SevignyDebbie
Carol KaneConnie
Mark Boone JuniorMike
Bronson DudleyBill
Anthony LaPagliaRob
Michael BuscemiRaymond

