Tommy has lost his job, his love and his life. He lives in a small apartment above the Trees Lounge, a bar which he frequents along with a few other regulars without lives. He gets a job driving an ice cream truck and ends up getting involved with the seventeen year old niece of his ex-girlfriend. This gets him into serious trouble with her father.
|Chloë Sevigny
|Debbie
|Carol Kane
|Connie
|Mark Boone Junior
|Mike
|Bronson Dudley
|Bill
|Anthony LaPaglia
|Rob
|Michael Buscemi
|Raymond
