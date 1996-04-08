Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Those supersucking desert creatures are back --- and this time they're south of the border. As the creatures worm their way through the oil fields of Mexico, the only people who can wrangle them are veteran Earl Bassett and survivalist Burt Gummer. Add to that team a young punk out for cash and a fearless scientist, and the critters don't stand a chance.
|Fred Ward
|Earl Bassett
|Chris Gartin
|Grady Hoover
|Helen Shaver
|Kate 'White' Reilly
|Michael Gross
|Burt Gummer
|Marcelo Tubert
|Senor Ortega
|Marcos Hernández
|Julio
View Full Cast >