2001

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 1st, 2001

Studio

Stampede Entertainment

Burt Gummer returns home to Perfection, Nev., to find that the town of terror has become a theme park, and when the simulated giant worm attacks turn real, the survivalist must battle the creatures once again. Gummer pits his impressive knowledge of weaponry against the newest and deadliest generation of flesh-eating graboids, with help from two young entrepreneurs.

Cast

Michael GrossBurt Gummer
Shawn ChristianDesert Jack Sawyer
Susan ChuangJodi Chang
Charlotte StewartNancy Sterngood
Ariana RichardsMindy Sterngood
Tony GenaroMiguel

