Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Burt Gummer returns home to Perfection, Nev., to find that the town of terror has become a theme park, and when the simulated giant worm attacks turn real, the survivalist must battle the creatures once again. Gummer pits his impressive knowledge of weaponry against the newest and deadliest generation of flesh-eating graboids, with help from two young entrepreneurs.
|Michael Gross
|Burt Gummer
|Shawn Christian
|Desert Jack Sawyer
|Susan Chuang
|Jodi Chang
|Charlotte Stewart
|Nancy Sterngood
|Ariana Richards
|Mindy Sterngood
|Tony Genaro
|Miguel
