Trepsi celebrates its 12th anniversary with this funny video. Trepsi "The Farm" is dedicated to children, our source of inspiration. With Trepsi "The Farm", kids and adults recreate the unforgettable experience of living with animals, meet them as they are, imitate their sounds and learn what products they provide us. Trepsi, with his contagious joy, visits the farm and encourages children to play, sing and dance, actively getting involved in learning.