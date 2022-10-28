Tri Veterani

It is a story of three veterans released from the army. During one night spent camping in the country they one by one wake up and meet three elvish brothers. Each of the veterans is given a magic item - one gets magic harp that provides him with servants by wish, other one endless pouch of gold and the last one owns magic hat that can create all the staff excluding money and people.
|Petr Čepek
|Bimbác
|Josef Somr
|Servác
|Vida Neuwirthová
|princezna Bosana
|Július Satinský
|král Pikola
|Zdeněk Svěrák
|ministr
|Miloš Kopecký
|skřítek
