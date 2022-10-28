Not Available

Tri Veterani

  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Filmové Studio Barrandov

It is a story of three veterans released from the army. During one night spent camping in the country they one by one wake up and meet three elvish brothers. Each of the veterans is given a magic item - one gets magic harp that provides him with servants by wish, other one endless pouch of gold and the last one owns magic hat that can create all the staff excluding money and people.

Cast

Petr ČepekBimbác
Josef SomrServác
Vida Neuwirthováprincezna Bosana
Július Satinskýkrál Pikola
Zdeněk Svěrákministr
Miloš Kopeckýskřítek

