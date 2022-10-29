Trick or Treat

Donald's nephews come by for halloween and Donald plays tricks on them. But Witch Hazel was watching, and offers to help the boys get even. She brews up a potion that animates inanimate objects and sics them on Donald. He initially agrees to treat the boys, until he hears the witch call him a "pushover". She animates his feet to get him to cough up the key to his pantry.
|June Foray
|Hazel the Witch (voice)
|Thurl Ravenscroft
|The Mellomen, singing group (voice)
|Clarence Nash
|Donald Duck / Huey / Dewey / Louie (voice)
