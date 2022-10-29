1952

Trick or Treat

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 9th, 1952

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

Donald's nephews come by for halloween and Donald plays tricks on them. But Witch Hazel was watching, and offers to help the boys get even. She brews up a potion that animates inanimate objects and sics them on Donald. He initially agrees to treat the boys, until he hears the witch call him a "pushover". She animates his feet to get him to cough up the key to his pantry.

Cast

June ForayHazel the Witch (voice)
Thurl RavenscroftThe Mellomen, singing group (voice)
Clarence NashDonald Duck / Huey / Dewey / Louie (voice)

Images