2011

Trigun: Badlands Rumble

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Comedy

Release Date

July 10th, 2011

Studio

FUNimation Entertainment

In a quicksand surrounded town called Makka, rumors spread of a legendary robber named Gasback is after the town. To protect it, Mayor Kepler has hired bounty hunters. These hunters have been following Gasback from town to town in hopes of getting the bounty. Vash the Stampede is in town, along with Meryl and Milly, along with the female bounty hunter Ameria and Nicholas D. Wolfwood.

Cast

Satsuki YukinoMilly Thompson
Hiromi TsuruMeryl Stryfe
Maaya SakamotoAmelia
Sho HayamiNicholas D. Wolfwood
Tsutomu IsobeGasback
Masaya OnosakaVash The Stampede

