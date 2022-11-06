Not Available

Trilogy of Swordsmanship

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

3 martial arts directors united for this unique anthology film. Yueh Feng writes and directs a clever love-and-kung-fu triangle, Cheng Kang both writes and directs kung-fu courtesans battling brigands, and the ""godfather of the kung-fu film,"" Chang Cheh, creates a cliff-hanging, swashbuckling mini-movie with maxi-action.

Cast

David Chiang3) Mu Yu Ji
Lo Lieh2) Pang Xun
Bolo Yeung1) Big Soldier with terrible wig / 3) Bald Rebel
Shih Szu1) Ying Ying
Elliot Ngok1) Master Kuang
Tin ChingMaster Shi

Images