Trilogy of Swordsmanship

3 martial arts directors united for this unique anthology film. Yueh Feng writes and directs a clever love-and-kung-fu triangle, Cheng Kang both writes and directs kung-fu courtesans battling brigands, and the ""godfather of the kung-fu film,"" Chang Cheh, creates a cliff-hanging, swashbuckling mini-movie with maxi-action.
|David Chiang
|3) Mu Yu Ji
|Lo Lieh
|2) Pang Xun
|Bolo Yeung
|1) Big Soldier with terrible wig / 3) Bald Rebel
|Shih Szu
|1) Ying Ying
|Elliot Ngok
|1) Master Kuang
|Tin Ching
|Master Shi
