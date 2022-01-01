Not Available

Tripod: Pod August Night (commonly abbreviated PAN) is a DVD recording of the last performance of 'The Triumphant Return Of Pod August Nights' by the Australian comedy act Tripod. The performance occurred at the Northcote Social Club in Northcote, Victoria, on 25 August 2005. The DVD includes extras such as additional footage from the show under 'Melbourne Supplement', a documentary of Tripod's beginnings, a short sketch entitled 'A Pickpocket's Tale' and the filmclip of 'Gonna Make You Happy Tonight'.