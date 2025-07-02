Not Available

Troll 2

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Roar Uthaug

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Motion Blur

When a dangerous new troll is awakened, unleashing devastation across Norway, beloved adventurers Nora, Andreas and Captain Kris are thrust into their most perilous mission yet. To stop the creature’s ruthless rampage, they must enlist new allies and delve into the country’s ancient history, searching for answers. As the clock ticks and the troll’s path of destruction grows wider, our heroes face impossible odds in their fight to save their homeland from falling into darkness.

Cast

Ine Marie WilmannNora Tidemann
Kim S. Falck-JørgensenAndreas Isaksen
Sara Khorami
Mads Sjøgård PettersenKristoffer

