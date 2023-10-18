2023

Trolls Band Together

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Music

Director

Walt Dohrn

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 18th, 2023

Studio

DreamWorks Animation

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don’t Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since.But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Cast

Anna KendrickPoppy (voice)
Justin TimberlakeBranch (voice)
Eric AndréJohn Dory (voice)
Scott MescudiClay (voice)
Daveed DiggsSpruce (voice)
Troye SivanFloyd (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images