As Kevin Flynn searches for proof that he invented a hit video game, he is "digitalized" by a laser and finds himself inside The Grid, where programs suffer under the tyrannical rule of the Master Control Program. With the help of TRON, a security program, Flynn seeks to free The Grid from the MCP.
|Jeff Bridges
|Kevin Flynn/Clu
|Bruce Boxleitner
|Alan Bradley/Tron
|David Warner
|Ed Dillinger/Sark/Voice of Master Control Program
|Cindy Morgan
|Lora/Yori
|Barnard Hughes
|Dr. Walter Gibbs/Dumont
|Dan Shor
|Ram/Popcorn Co-Worker
