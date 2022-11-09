Not Available

TRON

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lisberger/Kushner

As Kevin Flynn searches for proof that he invented a hit video game, he is "digitalized" by a laser and finds himself inside The Grid, where programs suffer under the tyrannical rule of the Master Control Program. With the help of TRON, a security program, Flynn seeks to free The Grid from the MCP.

Cast

Jeff BridgesKevin Flynn/Clu
Bruce BoxleitnerAlan Bradley/Tron
David WarnerEd Dillinger/Sark/Voice of Master Control Program
Cindy MorganLora/Yori
Barnard HughesDr. Walter Gibbs/Dumont
Dan ShorRam/Popcorn Co-Worker

