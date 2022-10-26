1932

Trouble in Paradise

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 20th, 1932

Studio

Paramount

Trouble in Paradise is one of the most important films of Actor, Producer, and Director Ernst Lubitisch, and his personal favorite of all the films he’s made. A story of two thieves who fall in love and begin doing jobs together under the employment of a beautiful woman who stirs up the relationship.

Cast

Miriam HopkinsLily
Kay FrancisMariette Colet
Herbert MarshallGaton Monescu
Charles RugglesMajor
Edward Everett HortonFrançois Filiba
C. Aubrey SmithAdolphe J. Giron

