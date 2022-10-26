Trouble in Paradise is one of the most important films of Actor, Producer, and Director Ernst Lubitisch, and his personal favorite of all the films he’s made. A story of two thieves who fall in love and begin doing jobs together under the employment of a beautiful woman who stirs up the relationship.
|Miriam Hopkins
|Lily
|Kay Francis
|Mariette Colet
|Herbert Marshall
|Gaton Monescu
|Charles Ruggles
|Major
|Edward Everett Horton
|François Filiba
|C. Aubrey Smith
|Adolphe J. Giron
