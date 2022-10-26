1989

True Believer

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 16th, 1989

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Eddie Dodd is a burnt out former civil rights lawyer who now specializes in defending drug dealers. Roger Baron, newly graduated from law school, has followed Eddie's great cases and now wants to learn at his feet. With Roger's idealistic prodding, Eddie reluctantly takes on a case of a young Korean man who, according to his mom, has been in jail for eight years for a murder he did not commit.

Cast

Robert Downey Jr.Roger Baron
Margaret ColinKitty Greer
Yuji OkumotoShu Kai Kim
Kurtwood SmithRobert Reynard
Tom BowerCecil Skell
Luis GuzmánOrtega

