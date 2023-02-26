Not Available

True Spirit

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sunstar Entertainment

When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, nonstop and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail. With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant and her parents, Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days.

Cast

Teagan CroftJessica Watson
Cliff CurtisBen Bryant
Alyla BrowneYoung Jessica
Josh LawsonRoger Watson
Anna PaquinJulie Watson
Bridget WebbEmily Watson

View Full Cast >

Images