True to Life

A writer for a radio program needs some fresh ideas to juice up his show. For inspiration, he rents a room with a typical American family and begins to secretly write about their true life antics. The show becomes a big hit, but he begins to feel guilty about his charade when he falls in love with the family's pretty older daughter.
|Franchot Tone
|Fletcher Marvin
|Dick Powell
|Link Ferris
|Victor Moore
|Pop Porter
|Mabel Paige
|Mom Porter
|William Demarest
|Uncle Jake
|Clarence Kolb
|Mr. Huggins
