1943

True to Life

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 23rd, 1943

Studio

Paramount

A writer for a radio program needs some fresh ideas to juice up his show. For inspiration, he rents a room with a typical American family and begins to secretly write about their true life antics. The show becomes a big hit, but he begins to feel guilty about his charade when he falls in love with the family's pretty older daughter.

Cast

Franchot ToneFletcher Marvin
Dick PowellLink Ferris
Victor MoorePop Porter
Mabel PaigeMom Porter
William DemarestUncle Jake
Clarence KolbMr. Huggins

View Full Cast >

Images