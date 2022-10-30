Not Available

Trumpets of the Apocalypse

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Empire Films

Katharine Milford commits suicide by jumping out the window. Her brother, Richard refuses to believe the police story about suicide, and when it is discovered that more people had contact with Katharine died in the same way he starts a private investigation, which leads the man into Londons 'dirtiest hippie clubs. It seems that music is the common factor in all suicide - or was it murder?

Cast

Brett HalseyRichard
Alberto Dalbés(as Albert Dalbes)
Romina PowerFanny
Gérard TichyInspector (as Gerard Tichy)
Miguel de la Riva
Lilí Murati

