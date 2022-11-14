Truth and Lies: The Menéndez Brothers

Not Available

It was the original trial of the century that captivated the nation. On Thursday, January 5, ABC will air an unprecedented two-hour documentary special on the Beverly Hills crime that shook a generation. A Hollywood movie executive and his wife, a one-time beauty queen, were brutally slain in the den of their Spanish-style mansion. Even though the murders were initially and inaccurately blamed on a mafia hit, it turned out the all-American Menendez family was far from perfect. After suspicious, costly spending following the double homicide and a confession to a psychologist, Lyle and Erik Menendez, the heirs of the wealthy couple, were arrested and charged with the grisly murder of their parents. After more than 27 years, Lyle speaks from prison on what he thinks now in this television event.