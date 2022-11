Not Available

Trysil-Knut is a Norwegian film from 1942. Directed by veteran Rasmus Breistein and is a ski themed melodrama about the legendary skier Trysil-Knut from Trysil. He is a powerful patriot, who in the early 1800s prevent that a war breaks out between Norway and Sweden using his skiing skills. While that goes on Knut is also preparing a court case of fraud to determine the ownership of his fathers old farm.