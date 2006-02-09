The South African multi-award winning film about a young South African boy from the ghetto named Tsotsi, meaning Gangster. Tsotsi, who left home as a child to get away from helpless parents, finds a baby in the back seat of a car that he has just stolen. He decides that it his responsibility to take care of the baby and in the process learns that maybe the gangster life isn’t the best way.
|Jerry Mofokeng
|Morris
|Terry Pheto
|Miriam
|Kenneth Nkosi
|Aap
|Abby Walker
|Butcher
|Zenzo Ngqobe
|Butcher
|Zola
|Fela
