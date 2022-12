Not Available

After the discovery and conclusion of Fay’s tragic past during the group’s visit to the country of Celes, where Kurogane will make a great sacrifice to escape the cruel trap prepared by Fei Wang, the adventurers arrive in the country of Japan: There, the struggle between Syaoran and an old acquaintance will lead the boy into the Dream World... where his other self awaits him. What will be the shocking truth that will emerge as a result of your inevitable battle?