1988

Tucker: The Man and His Dream

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 11th, 1988

Studio

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Based on a true story. Shortly after World War II, Preston Tucker is a dynamic engineer and an enthusiastic showman who envisions the car of the future. Against mighty odds he manages to build a fleet of them - only to have his factory shut down by Detroit's Big Three automobile manufacturers. They took away his car - but nobody could take away his dream.

Cast

Joan AllenVera
Martin LandauAbe
Frederic ForrestEddie
MakoJimmy
Christian SlaterJunior
Nina SiemaszkoMarilyn Lee

View Full Cast >

Images