Tuesdays with Morrie

Mitch became caught up with his career as a sport commentator and journalist. He ignored his girlfriend and did not make time to do things in life that are of the most value to a human being. Morrie was one of Mitch's professors in college and a famous scholar. One day Mitch was watching television and saw Morrie giving an interview stating that he is dying of Lou Gehrig disease or ALS.
|Jack Lemmon
|Morrie Schwartz
|Hank Azaria
|Mitch Albom
|Wendy Moniz
|Janine
|Caroline Aaron
|Connie
|Bonnie Bartlett
|Charlotte
|John Carroll Lynch
|Walter
View Full Cast >