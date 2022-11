Not Available

Vinay Anand, Heena Rajput, Sheetal Shah, Ayushman, Priya, Manish Wadhwa, Shiva and Mustaq Khan co-star in this ensemble drama about the realities of campus life in Bihar. While on one hand it's the story of a young student who unwittingly gets drawn into a vicious caste war, it also digs deeper to expose the college world's crime-ridden underground, where marriages are often organized at gun point.